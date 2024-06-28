Spending more time outdoors in the Coastal Bend? Here are some tips to avoid mosquitos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city's vector control department will be spraying for mosquitoes Friday night.

Crews will spray North Beach on June 28; next week, crews will spray the south side of Corpus Christi.

Now we know it's a little far away for neighbors on the south side, and the mosquitoes aren't going anywhere. In the meantime, here are some tips to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.

You can help reduce the mosquito population by removing any standing water, including rain gutters, old tires, buckets, or any other container where mosquitoes breed.

If you have a bird bath, a fountain, rain barrels, or even potted plant trays, empty them and change the water.

You can avoid getting bitten by applying mosquito repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants if you go outside.

Stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.

For more information on mosquitoes, visit the United States Environmental Protection Agency's website.

When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women: