Southside woman calling on city to fix sidewalk issue on S. Staples St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawna Harbaugh lives off of South Staples Street. She frequently walks south on S. Staples towards Lipes Blvd. and encounters an issue walking along the sidewalk by Gateway Dr.; the sidewalk is overgrown with grass, and part of the sidewalk is broken.

“I’m in the middle of it, trying not to fall,” said Harbaugh in a video she took herself while walking along the sidewalk.

Harbaugh has lived in the area for around ten years, and said the spot by Gateway Dr. has been an issue for a while.

“This one sidewalk is totally screwed up, and the manhole is also messed up. The city has done nothing about it,” she said.

Not only is Harbaugh worried about getting hurt herself, but she’s also concerned for other pedestrians.

“I’m worried about pedestrians coming off the city bus, and other people use this sidewalk, especially with moms and babies in the strollers,” she said.

According to representatives from the City of Corpus Christi, the Public Works department is attempting to catch up on cutting grass from the rain the city experienced a few weeks ago. Damp ground made it so city crews could not get out to cut grass, and the rain itself made the grass grow a lot. A work order has been placed to get the grass cut.