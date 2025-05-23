Southside sober living homes offer crucial support for addiction recovery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit is making a significant impact in the lives of recovering addicts through its sober living homes on the Southside.

Grace Prosper operates three sober living homes in Coprus Christi and one in San Antonio, providing a crucial transition from treatment to stable housing for those in recovery.

"It's fantastic. It gives me hope for another day because, like I said, growing up, I wasn't a very good person. I'm saying the fact that I am the person I am today is because of Grace Prosper and the love and care that they showed me as a person," said Grant Grisham, director of all houses for Grace Prosper.

Grisham himself understands the journey, having battled addiction for nearly three decades before finding recovery.

"When I first started doing it, I was 10 years old. I'm now 40. I've got about almost two years clean now. So it's almost 30 years of addiction," Grisham said.

The organization helps people transition from treatment into stable housing, with a particular focus on reuniting families.

Sarah Graeber, who manages the women's house, has experienced the program's benefits firsthand.

"So it's absolutely rewarding watching women and children reunite. I myself didn't have my children for a while, and that takes a piece out of you," Graeber said.

The leaders say Grace Prosper has established a strong track record with Child Protective Services. Most women in the program are reunited with their children within six months to a year.

One of the organization's core principles is accessibility – they refuse to turn away anyone seeking help.

"If anybody ever calls, it's never, we don't have any space opening, that's in the conversation. No, we find them somewhere to go. We put them somewhere. They're never without a place to go," Graeber said.

As overdose deaths continue in Nueces County with no apparent end in sight, organizations like Grace Prosper represent a vital lifeline for those struggling with addiction.

"You're never alone, never again. That's one of my favorite sayings, you know, in the program that I was always taught, you know, because whenever you're down and out and you feel that you don't have anybody in the world against you, you know, that can be a really bad place to be in," Graeber said.

