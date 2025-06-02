CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An industrial park on the Southside near Yorktown Blvd and Rodd Field Road has experienced decades of flooding, according to business owners in the area. Recent rainfall has highlighted the persistent issue.

John Davis, taxidermy shop owner at the industrial park, says the flooding is a constant problem.

"I've seen cars get stalled out they get it inside their engine and there's you know it ruins the whole car," Davis said.

Southside industrial area businesses struggle with decades of flooding issues

Kevin Shaw has owned a boat repair shop on Pyrenees Street for nearly 30 years and tells me the area has been flooding since the 1980s.

"You know, this place is basically kind of was left alone by the city a long time ago. You know, once they put Yorktown and started developing everything out this way, you know, past Holly, we just been forgotten," Shaw said.

The persistent flooding has caused rust on Shaw's building and has damaged equipment.

"At the end of the street down here, where Bay and Pyrenees come together, that water down there will be every bit of you know up to the body frame on my truck which is a lifted truck so we're talking about thigh-high," Shaw said.

Nick Meyer, who works nearby on Siberian Street, avoids Bay Drive and prefers driving along the Rodd Field extension instead.

"Getting to work using the old roads was almost impossible. My staff couldn't get there. I was able to go and pick them up if it wasn't too bad for a truck," Meyer said.

The City Council approved a $7.8 million project last year to reconstruct some roads in the area which will include drainage upgrades.

These are the following streets:

Doberman Street from Bay Drive to Hull Drive, Pyrenees Street from Bay Drive to Dalmatian Drive, and Bay Drive from Yorktown Boulevard to Schnauzer Street.

Tony Jaramillo

While Councilman Gil Hernandez says it's not an all-encompassing solution, he indicates there will be future projects to address the flooding issue.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

