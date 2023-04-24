Watch Now
Southland Conference women's tennis tournament postponed to Monday

Islanders women fall to Sam Houston State in Southland Conference tennis tournament
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s team fell to Sam Houston State Thursday in the Southland Conference tennis tournament at the Thomas J. Henry Tennis Center. (KRIS file photo)
Islanders women fall to Sam Houston State in Southland Conference tennis tournament
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 23, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Southland Conference tournaments have been postponed due to the storm Sunday morning. One of those is the women's tennis tournament. The championship match has been moved to Monday 10 a.m. at Thomas J Henry Tennis Center.

The top seeded Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi (TAMU - CC) Islanders team is going up against second seeded University of Incarnate Word.

The Islanders take a 33 match home win streak into the championship.

TAMUCC swept Northwestern State University 4-0 in their semifinal. Incarnate Word won their semifinal match 4-3 against McNeese State.m

