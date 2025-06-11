South Texas Botanical Gardens offers free admission for dads on Father's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center is celebrating Father's Day with a special free weekend for dads on Saturday and Sunday, June 14-15.

Fathers will receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the center, located at 8545 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi. All they need to do is say "Lizards & Snakes" at check-in.

Family members accompanying dad will need to pay general admission unless they are members of the botanical gardens.

The weekend features several attractions, including the popular Reptile Room with iguanas and tortoises, and "Rep-Tales" presentations at 10:30 a.m. both days on the Festival Lawn.

Visitors can also explore trails, wetlands and the boardwalk, as well as view the MARIPOSA PALOOZA Amazing Artists Butterfly Collection. The gardens also feature orchids, bromeliads, plumeria and roses.

Families are welcome to bring picnics and well-behaved leashed dogs to enjoy the day with dad.

For those looking for a Father's Day gift, the botanical gardens is offering a 20% discount on memberships during the weekend. Membership includes a year of free admission, discounts at Turner's Gardenland, Feathered Friends & Co., and Nature's Boutique, as well as free Saturday classes and reciprocal admission to 360 other gardens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

