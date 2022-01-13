Sotrovimab effective in treating omicron variant but local supply is low

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Different Monoclonal Antibody Therapies have been helpful to treat those with COVID-19, but now with the omicron variant on the rise in the country, there is only one treatment that is actually helping with the new variant.

Medical experts say they have had Monoclonal Antibodies for over a year now, and while they usually gravitate towards one treatment for each variant, for omicron it's Sotrovimab. However, supply in the Coastal Bend is limited.

According to Dr. Ramachandruni with the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health Department, the cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly and the Monoclonal Antibody that is responding well to the omicron variant at the moment is Sotrovimab.

And while supply is short, he does tell us that County Judge Barbara Canales has made requests to the state for more of the treatment in order to help those with symptoms in our area.

"Ssotrovimab seems to be working fair with this particular mutations omicron is posing, so pretty much it depends on the variant and the number of mutations on the variant," said Dr. Ramachandruni.

Dr. Ram hopes that those requests for more doses of the treatment will be granted soon, he also says there are different types of antiviral medication that can be prescribed to those who are COVID-19 positive

