Sony Pictures Entertainment acquires Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

The Corpus Christi location is a franchise. Sony Picture Entertainment acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The Corpus Christi location remains a franchise.

After acquiring Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Sony Pictures Entertainment becomes the first movie studio to own a theater in more than seven decades. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is known for its craft beer, and showing indie films that cater towards movie buffs.

KRIS 6 News asked TAMUCC Media Arts Professor David Gurney if he he believes Sony could change the charm of the theater.

"I think that’s a fear that some of us have who love the Drafthouse and like that it’s sort of catered to film lovers. People who like strange films. It’s such an integral part of what they do. It would feel like a real letdown to see them drift away," Gurney said.

Sarah Tilton is a spokesperson for the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

The guest experience is not going to be ruined. You’re still going to come here and get your ninja service, you’re still going to get your food delivered to you while you’re watching your movie, amazing craft beer, and food made from scratch. Everything about Alamo is still going to be Alamo," Tilton said.

We asked Gurney what he expects to happen considering Sony has made the move as the first film studio to own a theatre in over 70 years.

"Whether Sony is successful with this venture, whether this seems to be a financially smart move for them, that will tell us whether the other studios might start looking into this type of thing," Gurney said.

Some who follow the industry might wonder if the change would move Sony to play only its films at the Alamo Drafthouses.

"Not that I know of. We still have the rules from NATO that we have to follow. And there still has to be a fairness. Just because a studio owns a cinema does not mean we have to only play their stuff," Tilton said.

