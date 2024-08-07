Someone is $1 million richer after coming in second place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A resident of Corpus Christi came in second place winner but is still $1 million richer after matching five numbers in the Powerball game from the Texas Lottery. The drawing was held on July 29 and the winning ticket was purchased at the Stripes store on the corner of Everhart and Yorktown Blvd. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

The numbers 11-27-30-33-44 were matched but what kept the Corpus Christian from winning the big bucks was not matching the red Powerball number, which was 16.

Someone else in Hempstead, Texas had the same numbers on that drawing. That person won $1 million also.

The Powerball continues as no one has matched all 6 numbers yet. The Jackpot for the next drawing on August 7th is sitting at a cool $185 million.

Good luck to everyone that plays!

