Solomon Coles High School celebrates graduation

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jun 10, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the biggest graduating classes for Solomon Coles High School walked the stage Friday afternoon.

Graduates and their families gathered in the Selena Auditorium for the commencement ceremony. The Hornets were congratulated by family, peers, administrators, and friends.

According to Solomon Coles school administration, this is one of the school's largest graduating classes.

The school will celebrate summer graduation Aug. 4, and officials hope the summer graduation will be even bigger.

