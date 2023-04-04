Social media threat to Mary Carroll High School raises concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A social media post is making its way around the internet, raising eyebrows for Mary Carroll High School's students, teachers, staff, and parents.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post that appeared to make threats of violence toward students and staff of Carroll High School.

In the photo, a young man can be seen holding a rifle with the caption, "Don't go to school tomorrow."

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief, Kirby Warnke, said there will be an increased presence of campus police as a precaution.

"We have been working all night in conjunction with the Corpus Christi Police Department," said Chief Warnke.

According to Warnke, the social media post circulating the internet waves is five years old and is associated with Clovis High School out of New Mexico, not Mary Carroll High School.

"CCPD Officers have gathered information that leads them to believe that the social media posts originated several years ago from outside the state. Investigators will continue the investigation to determine the identity of the poster, as well as to determine whether he or she has any local ties to the community," stated CCPD in a press release.

All students will have to enter the school through one door and leave through one door until Wednesday, the last day of school before the Easter holiday break. All students will also have their backpacks searched.

"As a precaution, we have set up a single point of entry to the school," said Warnke.

Chief Warnke did say he was aware of another video circulating social media where a gun is visible while the Mary Carroll High School campus can be seen in the background. Warnke said there is no connection between the photo and video at this time.

"Right now, we are working with other agencies to further investigate," said Chief Warnke.

Meanwhile, the administration at Mary Carroll High School has released a statement regarding the online threat:

As promised, I want to give you an update regarding the social media posts circulating overnight that appeared to contain threats to our school. We are so very thankful for our community for reaching out to us through various means. Authorities were immediately made aware and the investigation has been completed. While I cannot share details of the investigation, I can share that the threats were not substantiated.



Threats to our school are a serious matter and will not be tolerated. Please help us remind students that threats of any kind, including pranks, will be investigated and consequences can include suspension, expulsion, and criminal charges.



Please continue to help us by monitoring your child’s social media use and encouraging them to immediately report threats to school administration or local authorities.



We look forward to seeing our staff and students on campus. As a precautionary measure, we will have increased police presence at our school. Additionally, students will only be able to enter the school from the front entrance on the Saratoga side of the building for this week. As always, only visitors on official school business will be permitted on campus, and they must check in at our secure vestibule.



I want to share that, as a principal and a parent, I feel your worry, which has been amplified for all of us with the recent tragedies occurring at schools around our nation. We will continue doing everything we can to help our students and staff enjoy the school year while continuing to keep safety as our top priority.







If you have any information about threats made to any school, you are urged to contact investigators at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

