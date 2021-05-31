Watch
Soaring gas prices hitting national Memorial Day travelers

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Soaring gas prices are hitting travelers across the nation over the Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California gas prices are more than $4 per gallon
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 31, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A record number of travelers hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend.

That travel surge came despite some soaring prices at the pumps.

According to the AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is just under $3.05.

That's the highest price on record for Memorial Day weekend since 2014.

Prices are even higher in California, where a gallon of gas costs about $4.20.

In Texas, gas prices remain well below the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Lone Star State is just more than $2.70.

Still, that's a far cry from last year when the state average was $1.65.

Corpus Christi's average price is slightly lower than the state average.

We're paying about $2.63 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That's actually gone down from last week when the average was $2.68.

