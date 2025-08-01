Smash Things, Sing Loud, Shop Local: 8 Events You don't want to miss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s time to break out of your routine, the first weekend of August is packed with events that break the mold and bring the fun.

Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood:

______________________________

Smash and Shatter at Down South Rage – Bishop

Down South Rage has become a full-blown tradition in Bishop, thanks to founder Nick Garza, who started the event in 2023.

This Saturday, Aug. 2, the event returns with music, food, local vendors and a car show. But the real stress relief? A chance to suit up, grab a bat and smash your way through the rage stage.

“We’re bringing in a car, TVs, washers, dryers, fridges,” Garza said.

Down South Rage runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at 400 Texas St., across from the American Legion Post in Bishop.

______________________________

Tee Off Indoors at Corpus Christi Golf Simulator

Fore-get everything you thought you knew about golf in South Texas. Corpus Christi is getting its first dedicated indoor golf simulator, and it’s teeing off this Saturday, Aug. 2.

The grand opening celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. at 933 Airline Road and includes giveaways, free simulator trials, future discounts, kid-friendly entertainment and refreshments.

______________________________

Ride Out at the Texas Trail Ride – Corpus Christi

Saddle up or hitch a ride, the first annual Corpus Christi Texas Trail Ride is hitting the dirt this weekend. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday at the South Texas Race Ranch and continues into Saturday.

For those not joining the ride, there’ll be dancing, Southern-style food, live music and vendors, plus a chance to camp under the stars. All proceeds benefit local students with school supplies and clothing. Tickets are available online.

Click here to see the original story.

______________________________

15th Anniversary of Art Walk – Corpus Christi

Every first Friday of the month, downtown Corpus Christi transforms for Art Walk. But this Friday, August 1, the event celebrates its 15th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the Corpus Christi Downtown District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 p.m. on the stage in front of the Retro Arcade and Bar. The celebration includes more than 250 vendors and food trucks, three stages of live music and more than 20 downtown businesses offering specials, art exhibits and deals.

______________________________

Heritage Park Market Days – Corpus Christi

A new month means Market Days at Heritage Park.

Held the first Saturday of every month, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi. Attendees can shop with more than 100 vendors, enjoy food trucks and take in local music.

______________________________

‘Hairspray’ the Musical Continues – Corpus Christi

Can’t stop the beat? Don’t even try.

The Harbor Playhouse continues its high-energy production of Hairspray: The Broadway Musical this weekend. The show follows the irrepressible Tracy Turnblad as she grooves her way to fame and fights for inclusion in 1960s Baltimore, all set to toe-tapping tunes and sky-high hairdos.

Tickets are $20. Shows run Fridays through Sundays through August 17.

Click here for the schedule and ticket information.

______________________________

‘Splash and Sing’ – Port Aransas

In Port Aransas, Parks and Recreation continues its poolside karaoke event, “Splash and Sing.”

The next event is Sunday, August 3, at 1 p.m. at the Port Aransas Pool. Guests can cool off in the water while belting out their favorite tunes in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Regular pool fees apply.

______________________________

Red, White and Boots at VFW Gala – Kingsville

Kingsville’s Roy E. Davis VFW Post is throwing a patriotic bash more than 85 years in the making.

The Boot Scoot & Boogie Dinner and Dance Gala takes place Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight at Mesquite House Barbecue. Guests can expect live country music, a Salisbury steak dinner, door prizes and plenty of two-stepping.

Tickets are available online.

UPDATE: The Boot Scoot & Boogie Dinner and Dance Gala was postponed Friday afternoon due to insufficient sales.

______________________________

Market Days at the VFW – Aransas Pass

Looking to shop local? The Aransas Pass VFW is hosting Market Days this weekend with vendors, food trucks and more.

The market is open Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 2–3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event details available on Facebook.

______________________________

Back-to-School Events Across the Coastal Bend

The back-to-school season is here, and communities across the Coastal Bend are stepping up with giveaways to help students start the school year strong.

Click here for a full list of local giveaways.

If you have an event you'd like featured on a future Coastal Bend Weekend segment email Bryan or Michelle Hofmann at bryan.hofmann@kristv.com or michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com.