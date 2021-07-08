16 Corpus Christi area roads closed due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain and flooding is causing road closures in the Corpus Christi area.

"According to the National Weather Service, over half of flood deaths happen in vehicles," says a press release from the city. "Never drive down a flooded road. Be aware and find an alternative route and stay safe if you must be on the road. Turn around. Don't drown."

Holly/HWY 286

Staples & Holly

Staples & McArdle

4600 South Shea Parkway

IH37/HWY 358 Interchange Lantana

Staples between Tanglewood/Cain

7100 Rodd Field

5500 Cain

Corona from Flynn to Embassy

Holly/Etheridge

HWY 358/Leopard South & North Bound

Outside lane of Weber (SB) from SPID to Holly

Kostoryz & Tiger

IH37 NB & Rand Morgan Exit

Gollihar & Kostoryz

Prescott & Tarlton

City officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond as needed.

Get the latest forecast at kristv.com/weather

Get the latest traffic updates and road closures at kristv.com/traffic

Download Storm Shield App for iPhone and iPad

Download Storm Shield App for Android

Stay tuned to KRIS 6 News for the latest information.