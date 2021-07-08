Watch
16 Corpus Christi area roads closed due to flooding

City officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond as needed.
Coastal Bend Weather Watcher William Garza
This photo was taken on the I 69 access ramp by Coastal Bend Weather Watcher William Garza.jpg
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 08:42:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain and flooding is causing road closures in the Corpus Christi area.

"According to the National Weather Service, over half of flood deaths happen in vehicles," says a press release from the city. "Never drive down a flooded road. Be aware and find an alternative route and stay safe if you must be on the road. Turn around. Don't drown."

  • Holly/HWY 286
  • Staples & Holly
  • Staples & McArdle
  • 4600 South Shea Parkway
  • IH37/HWY 358 Interchange Lantana
  • Staples between Tanglewood/Cain
  • 7100 Rodd Field
  • 5500 Cain
  • Corona from Flynn to Embassy
  • Holly/Etheridge
  • HWY 358/Leopard South & North Bound
  • Outside lane of Weber (SB) from SPID to Holly
  • Kostoryz & Tiger
  • IH37 NB & Rand Morgan Exit
  • Gollihar & Kostoryz
  • Prescott & Tarlton

City officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond as needed.

