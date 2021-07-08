16 Corpus Christi area roads closed due to flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain and flooding is causing road closures in the Corpus Christi area.
"According to the National Weather Service, over half of flood deaths happen in vehicles," says a press release from the city. "Never drive down a flooded road. Be aware and find an alternative route and stay safe if you must be on the road. Turn around. Don't drown."
- Holly/HWY 286
- Staples & Holly
- Staples & McArdle
- 4600 South Shea Parkway
- IH37/HWY 358 Interchange Lantana
- Staples between Tanglewood/Cain
- 7100 Rodd Field
- 5500 Cain
- Corona from Flynn to Embassy
- Holly/Etheridge
- HWY 358/Leopard South & North Bound
- Outside lane of Weber (SB) from SPID to Holly
- Kostoryz & Tiger
- IH37 NB & Rand Morgan Exit
- Gollihar & Kostoryz
- Prescott & Tarlton
City officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond as needed.
