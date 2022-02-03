Sinton teen's steer sells for record $75K at San Patricio, Aransas Livestock show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton High School freshman, Brandon Arredondo, and his steer broke a record during the San Patricio and Aransas County Livestock Show Sale.

“At the auction show Saturday, he received 75 thousand dollars," said John Steelhammer, president of the livestock show sale. "That is a record by about double what it’s been in previous years."

Arredondo started showing livestock when he was 3-years-old, but earning the grand champion title was no easy feat.

“You got to be responsible going out there every day, working them, feeding them, and it’s a long process,” said Arredondo.

Brandon’s dad, Adrian, passed away from COVID-19 last year. His passion for livestock motivated Brandon to keep going.

“This is something he started with his dad, we were both raised in the livestock industry, we had a great act teacher who showed us the way, and that was our passion," said Brandon's mother Roxana Arredondo.

The Arredondo family is grateful for the incredible amount of support they have received.

“It really means a lot to me, I really appreciate it, and especially the ones who have been there since day one," said Brandon.