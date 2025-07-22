Sink your teeth into this; researcher explains importance of shark conservation during Shark Week

It's Shark Week, and researchers at the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are highlighting the crucial role sharks play in our marine ecosystem. Jensen Smith, a 28-year-old graduate research assistant at the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation at the Harte Research Institute, has turned her childhood fascination with Shark Week into a career dedicated to shark conservation.

"Well, since I was a little girl, I've always been obsessed with shark week, and I've really enjoyed it," Smith said.

Now in her sixth year studying sharks, Smith has been mentored by Dr. Kesley Banks, who has been introducing her to various aspects of shark research and conservation. Smith works with anglers in Texas shark tournaments to tag and study sharks along the Gulf Coast, which she says helps her collect vital data for conservation of the species.

Smith believes Shark Week plays an important role in changing public perception about these often misunderstood creatures.

"So, Jaws kind of scared a lot of people 50 years ago when it first came out, and so Shark Week, I feel like, really has been trying to move forward and change how people view sharks," Smith said.

One of the biggest misconceptions about sharks, according to Smith, is that they're bloodthirsty predators interested in attacking humans.

"That, again, like they're blood thirsty. So everybody's like, oh my gosh, if you get cut and you get in the water, the shark's gonna smell it and come right for you. That, that's not true at all. They don't really have–we're not really on their menu at all," Smith said.

Smith emphasizes that sharks are vital to maintaining healthy marine ecosystems, which directly impacts our food supply.

"And they keep a lot of the marine food webs in track and balanced. And so without sharks, if you like fish at all, if you eat fish, you like sushi or anything like that, it's basically keeps all of the other marine fish species, you know, healthy and in track," Smith said.

The Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is hosting shark-themed events throughout the week for community members interested in learning more about these important marine animals. One of those events features Dr. Kesley Banks giving a special Jaws-themed presentation at the Texas State Aquarium on Friday.

