Silver Alert for 83-year-old William Robert Grabowske continues

MATHIS, Texas — A Silver Alert issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety continues for 83-year-old William Robert Grabowske.

The family says Grabowske has been missing for over a week. Authorities with the San Patricio Sheriffs Office believe he was last seen in Old San Patricio in the Peaceful Valley area.

Family members express their concerns about how there are wild animals in that area. Also if the freezing temperatures affected his health and Grabowske who also goes by the name “Buddy” suffers from dementia.

“If they do see Buddy they can just call his name either “Robert” or “Buddy” he’s a very friendly person he speaks to everybody when he does his walks in the morning around in the area all his neighbors are telling me that he always walk by and wave or he stop and talk to them,” said family member Nadine Grabowske.

Grabowske is described as a 5’8, white male, weighing 170lbs. Grabowske has brown hair and eyes along with a love for the outdoors.

“We’ve been searching nonstop till dark going neighbor to neighbor door to door from stores in Calallen, Orange Grove, to Mathis,” said Nadine Grabowske.

Loved ones encourage the community to be on the lookout and hope for a safe return.

“Just if everybody can have their eyes open, all the time around that area we would appreciate it,” said Nadine Grabowske.

If you know the whereabouts of William Robert Grabowske you are encouraged to call the San Patricio Sheriff’s Office at 361-364-9600.