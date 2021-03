ARANSAS PASS, texas — The Shrimporee is returning to Aransas Pass this year.

It will take place June 11 to June 13, 2021 and the carnival starts on Thursday June 10, 2021.

People will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

There will be hand washing and sanitization stations will be located through out the festival grounds.

The 2020 Shrimporee was canceled due to the pandemic.

For the schedule of events, check out the Shimporee's facebook page.