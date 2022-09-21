Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting at about 5:15 p.m. on June 9.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old shooting victim at the residence.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Through their investigation, Homicide Detectives followed up on several leads and were able to secure an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Joshua Lomas for Murder ($250,000 Bond)," investigators said.

CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, which led them to the whereabouts of Joshua Lomas.

At approximately 12:10 pm on Monday, September 19, 2022, Officers with the US Marshals Lone Star Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, along with Austin Police Department, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigators, Texas Attorney Generals Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were able to locate Lomas.

Law enforcement took him into custody without incident at a residence in Kingsland, Texas.

Lomas is awaiting extradition to Nueces County, officials said.

If you have any information about this murder, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.

