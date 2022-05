A shooting in Banquete led to a lockdown of Banquete ISD schools Thursday morning.

The Nueces County Pct. 5 Constable's Office reported the incident on its Facebook page, and stresses that there is no threat to the schools. The lockdown is in place as a precaution.

The shooting took place at a house on Gladys Street.

Victims were taken to area hospitals by HALO-Flight.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.