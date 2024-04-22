Shooting at Southside Apartment Complex leaves one man dead and a Corpus Christi Police Officer hospitalized

UPDATE: Sunday 2:00 pm - Corpus Christi Police Department has released the name of the officer shot in Saturday morning's shooting. Officer Kyle Hicks was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance just after 12:30 am the Summer House Apartments on Burnham Drive. A Facebook post from CCPD states that Officer Hicks is a married man and father of four. He has served with the Corpus Christi Police Department for the past two years.

Hicks' injuries are life threatening and he continues to fight for his life.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the Summer House Apartments on the 4900 block Burnham Drive for a call of shots fired and disturbance.

A male and female could be heard arguing during the 911 call.

According to Senior Officer Tony Contreras, when officers found the apartment, they contacted a man at the doorway and a struggle ensued.

"The male shot at the officers. Another officer returned fire, striking the suspect," Contreras said.

The 26-year-old man was dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, the officer who was shot was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition and said to be in surgery.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle has not released the identity of the officer but said he was assigned and patrolled the area where the incident took place.

The department has not released the identity of the suspect or other officers involved either.

Markle said per the department's protocol, the officers who responded to the incident have been placed on administrative leave while the department goes through the specifics of the call and the crime scene. The department will also check on the officer's mental health to make sure they're okay.

"This was a traumatic event. Our hopes and prayers are with the officer who is fighting for his life right now as he's in surgery and for his family," Markle said.

This is a developing story and we will post additional information as soon as it becomes available on kristv.com.

