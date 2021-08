CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of a young man who was sworn recently in as an "Honorary Deputy."

14-year old "Junior" Luis Leal Jr., who fought a very courageous fight against "Ewing's Sarcoma" for three years, passed away Tuesday.

Junior was sworn in by Sheriff J.C. Hooper on June 11, 2021, as an honorary deputy.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Hooper posted, "Our heartfelt condolences to his family and may he lay in eternal peace."