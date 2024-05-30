Watch Now
Shelter in place alert activated, traffic diverted for gas explosion near Up River Rd, McBride Ln

KRIS 6 News
Up River Road pipe explosion
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 16:37:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to shelter in place and traffic is being diverted near Up River Road and McBride Lane after a pipe explosion at a nearby refinery.

According to the CCPD, crews are working a gas line explosion at Up River Rd and McBride Ln., and multiple lanes of traffic have been shut down.

There are limited details at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

