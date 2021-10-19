Seventy-eight foot mum set to break world record

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is trying to set a Guinness Book World Record with her 78-foot mum.

“I impressed myself because when It was up I was like ‘Oh my god look how big it is,” Nancy Madsen said. “It took us a 138 hours to complete.”

Madsen owns Oh My Goodness Boutique in Corpus Christi which sells ribbons and different crafts.

“I brainstorm ideas with my oldest daughter and I said ‘Hey you know what we should do? We should do this big huge mum’ and she was like ‘Well how big mommy?’ and I was like 'huge',” Madsen said. “And so I don’t know how I got in my head 'maybe we should do a world record mum'.”

According to Texashighways.com, given as a token of affection or appreciation, the first homecoming mums were seen in Missouri but spotted in Texas at Baylor University in 1936.

“It wasn’t about how big the mum was, it was just the thought that counted,” Melissa Jimenez said. “Now it’s the size. It’s the bigger and they are getting more creative.”

Roy Miller High School Class of 1988, Jimenez, is now a counselor at her alma mater.

“I remember getting the fresh flowers,” Jimenez said.

Miller homecoming queen Esmerelda Hill said the flowers may be artificial now, but the meaning behind mums is very real.

“It’s expressing your school, the colors, where you’re coming from, compared to someone that’s out of state that’s just like, a football game is a football game,” Hill said. “But in Texas, the football game is the heart of the school.”

Madsen sent the measurements to the Guinness Book of World Records and is waiting to get the official word.

She’s still looking for a business or organization that’s willing to be an inside venue to display the mega mum, as long as a lift can fit inside the building.

“We need something that’s at least 50 feet in height,” Madsen said.

