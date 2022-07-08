Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seniors gather for first Portland prom

Parks and Recreation inspired by local high school events
Blast from the past: Portland senior prom
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 00:04:36-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Portland seniors took 'Throwback Thursday' seriously this afternoon with a few slow jams.

On Thursday, the Portland Parks and Recreation Department held its first senior prom.

This wasn't a high school senior prom — this event was put on, especially for people who are at least 60 years young.

They spent the afternoon at the Portland Community Center. That's located at 2000 Billy G. Webb.

1950's-themed attire was encouraged, and attendees even voted for a prom king and queen.

"When prom season was going on, Rita Reyna, our senior coordinator, thought it would be a great idea to throw a prom for our seniors here in Portland," said Kristin Connor, Portland Parks and Recreation director.

Live music was performed by Riptide, who played a medley of old-school hits for the young at heart.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education