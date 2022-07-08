Seniors gather for first Portland prom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Portland seniors took 'Throwback Thursday' seriously this afternoon with a few slow jams.

On Thursday, the Portland Parks and Recreation Department held its first senior prom.

This wasn't a high school senior prom — this event was put on, especially for people who are at least 60 years young.

They spent the afternoon at the Portland Community Center. That's located at 2000 Billy G. Webb.

1950's-themed attire was encouraged, and attendees even voted for a prom king and queen.

"When prom season was going on, Rita Reyna, our senior coordinator, thought it would be a great idea to throw a prom for our seniors here in Portland," said Kristin Connor, Portland Parks and Recreation director.

Live music was performed by Riptide, who played a medley of old-school hits for the young at heart.