Senior Companion Program offers assistance for those in need

The city of Corpus Christi sponsors the Senior Companion Program through AmeriCorps as a way to assist clients with daily activities to improve independence and quality of life

Currently, there are 60 volunteers through the local Senior Companion Program

Volunteers must be 55 years or older and meet program income requirements and background check

A local program designed to improve independence and quality of life for individuals is looking to expand its efforts to assist the community.

The Senior Companion Program (SCP) was created nearly 40 years ago under AmeriCorps, whose focus was to make a difference by providing assistance and friendship to adults who have difficulty with daily living tasks.

The city of Corpus Christi began sponsoring the program in 1977 which is federally funded. According to the program organizers, Senior Companions have provided more than 445,992 hours of volunteer service to the community.

“The Senior Companion volunteers go into the residence of a client, to be able to assist them and provide companionship whether it’s writing letters, helping them to read, go the grocery store and assist them to remain in their home independently, basically to help prevent isolation," Lisa Oliver, City of Corpus Christi Community Relations and Engagement Superintendent said.

The program also gives comfort to the families of the clients.

“We can’t forget the families," Oliver said, "Those individuals that may have families are caregivers and this program provides respite. It allows the opportunity for the family member to maybe leave the home to take care of their personal needs.”

Edelia Medina has been a Senior Companion volunteer for nearly 11 years. She and her client, Estella, have built a relationship that has become a greater friendship.

“Sometimes we go eat breakfast, she likes to go to McDonald’s and she likes to go to Dairy Queen. We’ve been together going on 4 years and I enjoy doing that with her so I try use all my time with her. She's like my family."

Dela Garcia said she has the same experience with her companion.

“Our friendship has grown a lot," Garcia said, "Whenever she’s sick, she knows she can call me. Whenever she needs something, she knows she can count on me. I like it, I enjoy her and she enjoys me, she calls me her sister.”

Those who'd like to volunteer with the program must be age 55 years or older to participate.

The volunteers serve between 15 and 40 hours a week and also must meet income requirements to be eligible for a stipend for their community services. They also must pass a background check before being partnered with a client.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.