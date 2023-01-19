Sections of Salinas Park temporarily closed for improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Manuel Q. Salinas Park, at 1354 Airport Rd., will be temporarily closed starting Jan. 16 for renovations, according to a release from the city of Corpus Christi.

Portions of Salinas Park, including the soccer fields, basketball courts, Play-For-All playground and pavilion will remain open. The walking trail loop on the south side of the park will also be available.

"Patrons are asked to be aware of cautionary signage and temporary barriers at the work site to maintain public safety," the release states.

According to the release, the upgrades to the park should be complete by the fall.

Improvements include upgraded lighting, adding fitness stations and replacing the asphalt trails with concrete walking trails.

