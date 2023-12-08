Seashore Middle Academy School holds La Posada assembly

Seashore Middle Academy School La Posada Assembly

Student judges selected for La Posada 2023

Students helped members of the La Posada Foundation and the U.S. Marines bag up toys

The students of Seashore Middle Academy have been collecting toys to donate to the annual La Posada Lighted Boat Parade in their 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade classrooms for the past month. Each time a student donated a toy, they got their name entered into a classroom raffle.

On Thursday afternoon, all of the staff and students gathered in the Seashore Middle Academy gym with the La Posada Foundation members to draw from the raffles. The five students names who were drawn are the student guest judges for the La Posada boats on Sat, Dec. 9.

There were two students chosen from the 8th grade class, and one from each of the the 5th, 6th, and 7th grades.

During the assembly, the students helped members of the La Posada Foundation and the U.S. Marines put toys in bags to donate to Toys for Tots. Teaching the students about the importance of giving back to the community is something that the educators at Seashore Middle Academy value greatly.

“We live in an area where most of us do have enough. We haven’t known hunger, we haven’t known disappointment. So, we instill those lessons in them and encourage them to be aware of others and contribute to others through food drives, and Toys for Tots, and other endeavors," 8th grade teacher Shannon Trial said.

Many of the staff and students will be attending La Posada gatherings this weekend to support Toys for Tots and the La Posada Foundation.

"We're a community school and we try to encourage community participation and awareness of how fortunate most of us are. The kids learn more at school than just academics," Trial said.

Seashore Middle Academy is eager to continue this tradition for years to come.

