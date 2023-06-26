Search warrant uncovers guns, drugs, and cash in westside home

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Two women are behind bars after the Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics Vice Investigation Division detectives and animal control officers executed a search warrant at the 4500 block of Molina Drive.

Detectives entered the residence on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and located heroin, cocaine, THC wax, MDMA, six rifles, one rifle drum magazine, two handguns, digital scales, and $1,000.

"One of the rifles was found to have been reported stolen," stated CCPD.

30-year-old Brenda Zamora and 24-year-old Julia Garcia were placed into custody, and each was charged with four counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Three dogs were inside the home at the time of the search warrant and were released to a relative at the scene.