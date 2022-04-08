Scripps Foundation awards $10K grant to New Life Refuge Ministries.

A $10,000 donation will make sure Coastal Bend sex trafficking victims get the help they need.

Every year, the E.W. Scripps Foundation awards a grant to a local charity.

This year they chose New life Refuge ministries in Corpus Christi.

The organization is in its 10th year of helping victims of trafficking.

"We were so surprised and excited," Minita Moore, Minita Moore, New Life Refuge Ministries Executive Director, said. "And you know, it's going to really impact the girls that we serve. So, such a blessing."

The organization says they plan to use part of the grant for an equine therapy program for victims, and the other part for summer activities.

To learn how you can help, you can visit their website.