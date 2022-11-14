School of Science and Technology hosts Veterans Day breakfast.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Honoring our veterans was the lesson of the day at the School of Science and Technology High School.

They rolled out the welcome mat for members of VFW Post 8932.

The school hosted a veterans day breakfast in their honor.

A great sense of gratitude with a side order of pride was on the menu for these veterans and their families.

KRIS 6 News' Pat Simon was one of the guest speakers at the veterans breakfast.

The breakfast also honored students parents or guardians who have served in the military.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.