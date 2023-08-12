School of Science and Technology Elementary campus using portable AC units

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures continuing to rise, the School of Science and Technology is dealing with keeping students cool as several of their air conditioning units have gone out.

To help bring temperatures down, administration has implementing dozens of portable air conditioning units in at least 20 classrooms.

"We're working very hard to make sure that everything is on campus is as comfortable as it can be for our students. A cool building, a safe building," Principal Maggie Rivera said.

Several parents reached out to KRIS 6 News with concerns after their child came home telling them how hot it was in their classroom.

Rivera said the school's air conditioning is in need of repairs. In the meantime, they're waiting for maintenance crews to finish the work.

"We have quickly reached out to a vendor who is getting us the parts necessary to take care of permanent repairs," Rivera said. "So we (will) handle the situation. In the meanwhile, we have portable units in the classrooms."

As the temperatures rise indoors, some teachers have brought their own personal fans to help keep their class cool. They're also implementing more water breaks and encouraging students to stay hydrated.

Rivera said she knows this is a great concern for parents and is hoping it won't last long. She added that this is the first time that she's noticed the extensive number of rooms that need replacements of air conditioning units. She emphasized that her team is working fast to find a solution.

It doesn't seem like the summer heat is giving us a break any time soon, but school administration wants parents to know the students are their first priority and it's their mission to keep them safe and comfortable while learning in the classroom.

