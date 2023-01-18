School for Science and Technology host the annual First LEGO League competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from all over the South Texas region gathered at the Schools of Science and Technology for the annual First LEGO League competition.

The competition focuses on the world of STEM by engaging students to think and to use prior knowledge to problem solve.

The competition starts with the student successfully building a robot from Lego pieces, then they program the robot to perform the task necessary to complete the missions.

Students are given two and a half minutes to complete a 15-mission course designed by the leaders of the First LEGO League.

Students are judged based on their robotic design, the innovation of the project, and their core values.

"This will definitely help them when they are interacting with their peers, even when they go into adulthood." Dominique Janeway, the assistant principal at 'The School for Science and Technology,' said. "There are certain skills you can teach; we can teach you to code, we can teach you algebra, we can teach you geometry, but there are certain things we can’t teach you here unless you are undergoing them— unless you’re experiencing those real world scenarios."

Five teams are going to the regional competition in San Antonio to compete for a spot in the World Champion which will be hosted in Houston, Texas.

The teams that will be advancing to the next round are Phoenix, Super Green, RoboBears, Sabertooth, and the Blazing Bulldogs.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.