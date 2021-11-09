Scheduled closures set at Dimitt Pier for park improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Daily temporary closures are scheduled to take place at Dimitt Pier Park as the city of Corpus Christi starts their Dimitt Pier Park improvement project.

The project includes a new parking lot with ADA access, erosion protection, reinforcement of the existing concrete slab, new park benches, picnic tables, area lighting, and basketball goals.

Monday through Friday, the fishing pier will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the contractor works on the improvements. The city says there will be a full closure of the pier if needed for construction activities and out of safety concerns.

The project is anticipated to be complete by March 2022.