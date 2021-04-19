Scattered hay bales force police to close interchange

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE 6:18 p.m.: Representatives from Apollo Towing report the highway has reopened for traffic.

Corpus Christi police have responded to a major accident after scattered hay bales closed off some parts of Highway 77 at the Interstate 37 flyover.

The accident has stacked traffic in a wide area, stretching to the I-69 flyover at I-37 northbound in the Calallen area.

All lanes have been shut down to allow police to clean up the accident.

The accident is coming during the peak of the afternoon traffic jam and will affect anybody traveling from Robstown to Odem.



Traffic Accident at HWY 77 NB at IH 37 NB at the curve. All lanes of travel are shut down for cleanup. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) April 19, 2021

Police added that the lanes will be shut down due to a cleanup of large hay bales that spilled on the highway. Apollo Towing is helping with that cleanup in the area.

Images from the Texas Department of Transportation website show the bales were scattered across the highway.

We will provide more information about this breaking accident as soon as we learn about it.