SandFest back in action: What it means for Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas is sculpting an amazing weekend for locals and tourists. That’s right… Texas Sandfest is officially back.

Locals are thrilled to see that preparations are underway for the upcoming Sandfest after two years without it.

Local business owners are sharing in the excitement as well. Edwin Myers, who owns Shorty’s Place in Port Aransas, says “we’re very lucky that we can put together these events and raise a lot of money. Hopefully (it will) make a positive impact in our community.”

The sand sculpture festival will take place between beach markers 9 and 13. Sandfest board members are expecting 30,000 visitors a day.

They say all of the money raised at Sandfest goes right back in to the community

“They love it, it’s a big excitement for the community every year to see what we’re going to give, what we’re going to raise, who we’re going give back to. It’s a tremendous fundraiser, it’s a tremendous event for Port Aransas,” says Rene Cano, a board member for Texas Sandfest.

The money goes to everything from scholarships for local high school students, to helping out local churches, food banks, and the emergency medical services to name a few.

Board members say the last Sandfest that was held raised around $350,000 for Port Aransas.

"It’s a great community. We come together through adversity… through fun… through excitement… through troubles. This community really comes together, and we support each other, and we all back each other,” says Cano.

The event runs from October 15 to 17. You can find tickets here: https://texassandfest.org/tickets/

