San Patricio investigators looking into fatal hit-and-run crash

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are looking for more clues into a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened in San Patricio County along Interstate 37 by exit 34 near Mathis.

Police said they discovered the body of Arnulfo Leyva, 28, and believe he was walking on the access road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said Leyva's family was staying at a motel in Mathis and were looking for him before police discovered his body.

DPS Troopers are also assisting in the fatal hit-and-run investigation.

Investigators are seeking help from the public to find the vehicle that hit Leyva.