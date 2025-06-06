San Diego ISD students get glimpse of culinary careers through Junior Chef Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from San Diego ISD got a taste of the local food and beverage industry during a culinary tour organized by the Uncommon Junior Chef Program.

The tour included stops at Del Mar College’s Culinary Program, Driftwood Coffee Company, and the Omni Hotel’s Republic of Texas restaurant.

Dr. Dhaval Patel, who leads the Junior Chef Program, said the goal was to expose students to different aspects of the food industry. “We really want to get them out into the community, seeing how food and beverage and people work together in different ways,” Patel told KRIS 6.

The program, which has been running at San Diego High School for the past year, introduces students from elementary to high school to culinary arts as a potential career path.

Patel explained that the tour locations were chosen to showcase different parts of the food ecosystem, from education at Del Mar College to coffee production at Driftwood and restaurant operations at the Republic of Texas.

“They represent different facets of the food ecosystem,” Patel said. “It gives a full landscape of how food works in the community.”

Two students in the program, Niseo Chapa, a fifth grader and Devin Elure, a sixth grader, shared their excitement about the experience. Chapa said their favorite part was visiting Driftwood Coffee, while Elure enjoyed cooking and trying new foods.

Both said the program has inspired them to consider careers in cooking.

The program will continue in San Diego ISD next school year, with hopes of more community excursions. For now, students left with a broader perspective on culinary careers—and perhaps a new passion for food.

