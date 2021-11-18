Salvation Army Angel Tree 2021: Give a local child the gift of Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Make a local child’s Christmas wish come true by taking part in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

According to the Salvation Army, the Angel Tree program is one of their highest-profile Christmas efforts that gives local children the opportunity to open gifts on Christmas that they may not have had otherwise.

Do you want to be the reason a child smiles this Christmas? You can adopt an angel at two locations in Corpus Christi this year or online.

Angel tags are available at the La Palmera Mall concierge or at The Salvation Army Family Store located at 5042 S Padre Island Dr. You can also go online to salvationarmycorpuschisti.org and click on ‘adopt an angel’. You will get directed to a Salvation Army Walmart Registry for Good where you can browse and order toys and have them delivered directly to The Salvation Army in Corpus Christi.

“Your kindness will help Rescue Christmas for many families in our community. To ensure that we distribute the gifts by Christmas day, we will need the Angel Tree gifts to be returned by Saturday, December 10,” said Monica Barrera, public relations director of the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend.

You can drop off unwrapped gifts to the Salvation Army Family Store.

The distribution of the gifts will be on December 16 from 9:00 a.m. to3:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Angel Tree Warehouse.

If you have questions about adopting an Angel you can call (361)728-4647. If you’d like to volunteer to help sort the toys before the distribution, call (361) 728-4647 to sign up.

