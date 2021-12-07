Safe pictures with Santa offered by local hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is offering patients an opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus on Tuesday.

The event will happen at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital, 3533 South Alameda.

The event is for children who may not be able to leave to take photos of their own for health reasons.

This year Santa will be inside of a snow globe, with children seated on the outside to maintain social distancing.

Each patient will sign up for their own private appointment.

And each family will get a printed photo in a holiday frame.

