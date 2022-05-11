Runners preparing for heat during Beach to Bay.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It can be a dangerous combination, temperatures in the 90's with a heat index in the triple digits.

It's those conditions that area runners are running in, and with Beach to Bay coming up - inexperienced runners may be in for a rude awakening if they aren't prepared.

Korinne Caruso, an avid runner, said it is important to be prepared.

"If they're getting out there right now two weeks away, they need a lot of walking in the sun. Get that exposure, have that time outside, get some help from someone at the local shop," she said.

Mari Marlow, the owner of Fleet Feet, had some tips for those running in the heat.

"You want to take it easy, slow down, get some water, get some electrolytes in you," she said.

Dr. Lonnie Schwritlich with Physicians Premier and the medical director for Beach to Bay said there are some symptoms to look out for.

"Increase in fatigue, dizziness, weakness," he said. "If you get to the point where you are not sweating like you do, your sweat decreases or you stop sweating, that is extremely dangerous."