Rollercoaster ride on gas prices start to affect law enforcement in smaller communities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rise in gas prices has become a pain in the wallets of Americans. This rollercoaster ride is impacting many communities.

But the city departments and local law enforcement officers are also feeling the uptake in prices.

According to Aransas Pass Public Works and Developmental Services Director David Flores Jr., municipalities are resorted to buying in bulk when there are dips in prices.

"We will buy a few thousand gallons and when it goes up we wait, and we see the dip again we buy another few thousand gallons," Flores said.

Flores added that all of the city's departments and first responders benefit from the bulk purchase.

"Looking at the big picture we are all one big team, the city. We are trying to service the citizens here," Flores said."Even though we are in charge of the fuel, we are basically looking out for the whole city."

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says at the moment, the only reason why they are making it is because they have nine open positions.

"That has helped us a lot, we don't have the manpower right now to operate fully, and so the cost has been ok, we are making it ok," Rivera said.

He added that they are constantly monitoring the prices of gas hoping to see a downward trend.

