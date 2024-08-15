Roger's Baber Shop helping Annaville families with back to school shopping

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — An Annaville barbershop is doing its part in helping parents by providing back-to-school supplies and backpacks.

Roger's Barber Shop, located at Leopard and McKinzie Road, has been handing out backpacks every school year for the past 7 years. It will be handing out backpacks during a School Supply Giveaway on Saturday, August 17.

Owner Roger De La Paz told KRIS 6 News that its their way of giving back to the community that keeps them in business.

Manuel Venegas

"(its) actually just to give back man" De La Paz said. "Six years that we've been here, I can't really explain how much we appreciate the support. Just the people over the years, even like maybe 6, 7 years clients over the years. The support here has been crazy."

On Saturday, over 100 backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be handed out to customers and families in need. Any extra backpacks will be donated to schools in the neighborhood.

