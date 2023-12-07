Rod 'N' Rolls ready to soon fully open up to business

ROBSTOWN, TX — A few months ago Rod 'N' Rolls a restaurant in Robstown faced a challenge, forcing it to close.

Rod 'N' Rolls has been a popular staple in the Robstown area for over two decades, catering to its community.

General manager Johnny Ovalle said they went through hardships several months ago.

"It was a freak accident, it sounded like a bomb going off in the building, it was something you see in movies," Ovalle said. "I guess you would say, we would have never thought that it would happen here or go through something like that. It was very scary, very emotional very eye opening."

In early June a car crashed into their dining room area forcing the restaurant to temporarily close and only operate through their drive through.

"She accidentally pressed the gas instead of the break, went through the fence and through the hump, and straight into our wall which caused our wall to collapse outside and inside the building, which made us close for two to three weeks inside," Ovalle said.

Ovalle said times were tough dealing with financial struggles.

"Also with our employees, we had to give them time off business wise we lost a lot of product, during those two, three weeks that we were shut down," Ovalle said.

Ovalle said they is proud of where they are today as the reconstruction of the restaurant is now underway and they are looking forward for this upcoming year.

"It has been a bumpy road, we trying to get through and make the best of it and trying to move forward," he said.

Ovalle said they plan to re-open by the end of this year.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.