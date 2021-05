ROCKPORT, Texas — The Texas Maritime Museum in Rockport hosted their 24th Annual Wine Festival after a year off due to the pandemic.

The festival brought in different kinds of wines and beer from all over country along with live bands, five different food vendors and several local businesses all from the Rockport area.

In the past, the event drew in about 1,700 people. On Saturday, they estimated 2,000 people showed up. Organizers credit the increase to the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.