Rockport Little Theatre welcomes guests back with comedy 'M*A*S*H'

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport Little Theatre is excited to welcome guests to their first production in their own building at 99 N. Austin St.

'M*A*S*H' stands for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. The play, adapted by Tim Kelly, is based on Richard Hooker's book that spawned the iconic television show and movie of the same name.

Rockport Little Theatre performed in the Rockport Historical School from 2003 through March 2017. Hurricane Harvey caused massive damage to Aransas County Independent School District and the administration building was demolished. Over the next 2 1/2 years, performances were held at the Rialto Theater in Aransas Pass and the La Palma Event Center. Rockport Little Theatre started a building fund in 2014.

"In August 2020, Rockport Little Theatre Board of Director’s voted to purchase the property," said Monica Clark, president of the of Rockport Little Theatre. "The building fund continues as we will one day build a proper theater complete with an orchestra pit and proper dressing room space."

The play will run through Sept. 26. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for those 13 years and older, $10 for ages 6-12 years old, and free for ages 5 and under. You can purchase tickets here.

