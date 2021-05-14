Rockport Fulton Market Days invites the public to enjoy all the festivities

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Fulton Market Days will be host over 150 of the best art, craft and resale vendors from May.14 to May.16 open at 9 am to 5 pm.

There will be live music throughout the weekend as well as a costume contests, mermaid costume contest and a 3- Legged Race. The top prize in the costume contest is $600.

Along with the festivities at market days the second annual pirate fest will introduce 6 professional pirate reenactors to entertain the kids and adults from Friday through Sunday.

Organizers say what makes this event more exciting is their partnership with Prayers for Preston.

Preston Simpson, was injured in an ATV crash in Rockport. After undergoing surgeries and almost three months in the hospital, he was able to return home in Feburary. Organixers say they wanted to use this year' event to throw Preston a birthday with a children's carnival.

Admission is free, but single ride tickets are $1 each or you can buy an all day wristband for $15.

Food trucks featured will include Mama T’s Seafood, Bubba's Up In Smoke BBQ, Full Moon Wood Fired Pizza, Tacos La Pasita, Seahorse Express Seafood Boils, Stir Soda Shoppe, The Texan Burgers, Ted's Vending's Turkey Legs, Sausage on a Stick & Roasted Corn, Steve & LuLu's Just Good Food Featuring Their Smash Burgers, a full bar from 5D Travlin Tavern, Casey's Cottage Lemonade and Cookies, Texas Twister and Snack Attack Kettle Corn.

If you want to know more about Preston, visit his Facebook page that has daily updates.

Links provided below:

https://www.facebook.com/Teamprayforpreston/

