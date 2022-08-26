Rockport community looks back at the impact of Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Harvey’s landfall is remembered by those who lived through it and now others can read about the impact of this storm.

In the Rockport-Fulton Visitor's Center stands an interactive experience going through the timeline of Hurricane Harvey.

“We were able to build an exhibit that shows what our community went through. The miles of debris on the highway. Rebuilding of our community and the courthouse,” said Tiffany Hoover, the Rockport Fulton Chamber Foundation Chairman.

Hoover lives in Rockport and when she talks about Hurricane Harvey. she still tears up.

“My family rode the storm out with some other family members. It’s hard to talk about but it still happened,” said Hoover.

Seeing the rebuild of family homes, businesses and the historical buildings gave Hoover hope.

Joe Fox at the Fulton Mansion has heard from others just how much it meant to see this home still standing after the hurricane.

“People thought wow, if the Fulton Mansion is still standing maybe our community will be able to recover and survive too,” said Fox.

Fox said he wanted to share that story with visitors at their exhibit. People will learn more about not only the impact of Hurricane Harvey but the 7 other hurricanes that have come through Rockport.

Charlie Torres drove from Pflugerville to check out the exhibits.

“There’s an anniversary book that I’m going to purchase because I want those memories and those pictures that we took,” Torres said.

Torres and others said the Rockport community is now rock solid. That’s the best way to describe their journey of resilience and they invite the community to look at what’s now a big part of their history.

