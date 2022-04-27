Rockport business owners plan to appeal jury decision in human-trafficking case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The owners of a Rockport business are appealing the verdict in a lawsuit filed by their cousin, a Cambodian woman, who claimed they brought her to the U.S. and forced her to work at their business for low wages.

A few weeks ago, a federal court jury awarded Sophy Treadway a $1.8 million verdict agaist her cousins, Matthew and Sopheak Otero, owners of the Rockport Donut shop.

Action 10 News originally first reported this story in March 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Treadway said she was forced to work up to 19 hour days to pay debt incurred when her relatives brought to the U.S.

The Oteros' attorney, Andrea Johnson, told Action 10 News on Tuesday that her clients respect the jury's decision, but disagree with it, and will appeal.

Johnson further tells Action 10 News that Treadway is currently under indictment in Aransas County on felony theft charges related to Rockport Donuts