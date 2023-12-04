Robstown's baseball field of dreams in desperate need of repairs

ROBSTOWN, Tx — For many kids, the Robstown Little League baseball field is a place where they look forward to playing. However, some may not know the field is in desperate needs of repairs.

Mike Velasquez, former player for the Robstown Little League and now owner of The Wheelhouse Facility in Calallen, said being able to grow up playing baseball in this Little League truly molded him into the person he is today.

Velasquez said having a field where kids can play is very important for their community.

"I just feel like everyone should have a shot, I was living proof of this, I was living proof, it was hard for me to get to point a to point b in places when I was growing up, but this was my happy place this is where I can be a kid," he said.

Robstown Little League President Mario Meza said the league has so much to offer and everyone should have a chance to play.

"Our motto here is no kid gets left behind, it is not fair for a kid to not be able to play the game just because their parents or guardians are not fortunate to have the funds to play," Meza said.

Meza said none of this would be possible without the help of donations and their sponsors, which include Mayor Gilbert Gomez, Lopez Broadcasting Magic 104.9, Marcos Alaniz, MG's Pizza, RJ Contracting, Rod 'n Rolls Drive Thru, Beefy Burger, St. Benedict's Home Health, A. Gonzalez Law Firm and Wheelhouse Training Facility.

But at times, this isn't enough and the fields is in desperate needs of repairs.

"We want to get a new fencing system around new lighting, possibly get a table field and a softball field in the empty area in the back," Meza said. "Maybe move our concession stand from right here to the middle of in between those two fields we are planning on making and all of this is possible."

Meza said it's crucial that the community comes together to support the league, to ensure kids safety and fun.

"We have got to make sure we have a safe environment for the kids to play on, that is our number one priority so that it is a safe playable field for them because if it is not then we have no where else to go," Meza said.

Velasquez said the Little League has so much potential and regardless of how old you are you will always end up back to your roots.

"It has had a big impact in my career, as look, I a done playing and I am back here I am back where it started talking to these guys and it is fun," Velasquez said.

Robstown Little League leaders said the best for the players and any help is welcomed, it doesn't only have to monetary, baseball equipment can be accepted as well.

To donate you can contact their treasurer Marissa Paredez at 361-947-5337 or email at mvilla1469@gmail.com.

